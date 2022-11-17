College basketball picks for Thursday, November 17

The momentum of college basketball season picks up this week with some big games. We take a look at some of our favorite lines at DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s matchups.

College basketball picks: November 17

Stony Brook vs. Brown (-7)

The Bears are 0-3, and the Seawolves are 1-2. Why are we going with the winless home team here? Because the Ivy Leaguers have been particularly unlucky so far this season. Their loss at Loyola Maryland came via 23 turnovers, which Stony Brook isn’t going to be able to force with their 323rd-ranked defense by KenPom. SBU is just 39.2% from the floor in terms of eFG%, and that’s including a game against something called Miami Hamilton.

Just a good spot for the smart kids at home.

Utah State vs. San Diego (+7)

The Aggies come to the Slim Gym with an undefeated record so far this season, including a 96-74 pantsing of West Coast Conference member Santa Clara on Monday. But don’t count out the Toreros, who are 3-0 themselves and have a bit of buzz with Steve Lavin in University Heights.

Oregon transfer Eric Williams is going to be a problem in the WCC this season, and USD has turned it over on just one of every eight possession so far this season. Look for a close one and a cover tonight.