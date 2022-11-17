 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sadio Mane to miss 2022 World Cup for Senegal

Forward is dealing with a leg injury and won’t be able to compete in Qatar.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Sadio Mane of Bayern Muenchen injured during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and SV Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena on November 08, 2022 in Munich, Germany. Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Senegal star Sadio Mane is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a leg injury, which is a massive blow to the African nation hoping to make some noise in the group stage. Senegal announced the news Thursday, just a few days before their opening match against Netherlands.

Mane has been on fire with Bayern Munich this season after making a summer move from Liverpool. The striker has 11 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions. There was initially a thought he could be fit in time for the World Cup but clearly things did not pan out as expected.

Senegal are -110 on DraftKings Sportsbook to qualify out of Group A to the knockout stage but without Mane, it might be wise to bet on Ecuador to advance at +100. The only good news for Senegal is the decision has been made ahead of time, so the team can prepare knowing Mane won’t be out there when the tournament begins.

More From DraftKings Nation