Sadio Mane to miss 2022 World Cup for Senegal

Senegal star Sadio Mane is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a leg injury, which is a massive blow to the African nation hoping to make some noise in the group stage. Senegal announced the news Thursday, just a few days before their opening match against Netherlands.

Sadio Mané est forfait pour la coupe du monde. Get well soon GAINDÉ ❤️‍ #football #senegal #worldcup



pic.twitter.com/soaRhIDpWI

Mane has been on fire with Bayern Munich this season after making a summer move from Liverpool. The striker has 11 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions. There was initially a thought he could be fit in time for the World Cup but clearly things did not pan out as expected.

Senegal are -110 on DraftKings Sportsbook to qualify out of Group A to the knockout stage but without Mane, it might be wise to bet on Ecuador to advance at +100. The only good news for Senegal is the decision has been made ahead of time, so the team can prepare knowing Mane won’t be out there when the tournament begins.