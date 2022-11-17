Fantasy stats for players ahead of the World Cup 2022

With the WC 2022 tournament approaching, fantasy football takes on a whole new meaning this fall. For an event that only comes around every four years, the FIFA World Cup is always a highly competitive and anticipated international soccer tournament. There will be 64 matches this fall for the international association football competition, and there will be daily fantasy contests available for all of them at DraftKings.

We’ve put a tool together for soccer fans and DFS players to show how players in the 32-nation tournament are performing ahead of the World Cup. The games included are from, but not limited to, the competitive matches in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, Copa America, European Championship Finals, European Championship Qualifiers, International Friendlies and many more.

We’ve split the data into two pools: One for field players, and one for goalkeepers. From this you can see who has performed well from a fantasy perspective so far and who might be struggling either in effectiveness or playing time ahead of the biggest international championship in world soccer.

They look something like this:

Let’s hope this helps you find the most efficient lineup this fall to help win as much at DraftKings as the country that takes home the trophy! You can make your own copy of the full spreadsheets by clicking here!