Allen Lazard ice cold in Week 11 vs. Titans

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 11. This week’s Thursday Night Football game is being played in the snow setting of Lambeau Field. The Packers said throughout the week that they would throw the ball to combat the weather, but it hasn’t panned out so far.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was only targeted one time in the first half. He did bring it down, but it was only for two yards. The WR1 for Green Bay has been lost to start this game, and the Packers head into the locker room at halftime down 14-6. Rookie wideout Christian Watson brought down the lone score for the team, but then they promptly had their extra point attempt blocked. If Green Bay wants to get back into this game, they need to try and involve Lazard. The player that currently has the most targets in the passing game is running back Aaron Jones, with four.