When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner as 32 of the world’s best teams will battle it out in Qatar to see who will be crowned the World Cup champion. It’s the first time the tournament will be played in the winter months, as FIFA announced back in 2015 that they would be moving the window to November-December to avoid Qatar’s extreme temperatures in the summer months.

2022 World Cup start date

November 20, 2022

The tournament gets started on November 20 with the group stage that runs until December 2, with the knockout rounds beginning on December 3. It all culminates in the final match, which will be played on December 18 at Lusail Iconic Stadium, roughly 23 kilometers north of Doha’s city center.

France come in as the defending champions after defeating Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final in Russia, but Brazil are currently the favorites to win with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.