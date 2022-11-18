Predicting who will advance out of Group A in 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets started in just a couple of days as Qatar will kick off the group stage action against Ecuador on Sunday morning. Ahead of the first kick, let’s take a look at the Group A favorites and who we think will advance into the knockout rounds.

Group A winner odds

Netherlands -280

Senegal +450

Ecuador +500

Qatar +1000

The Netherlands are the favorites to win the group, and it’s with good reason as they’ve found plenty of success in the past, and arguably have the best roster of all four teams on paper. Although they failed to qualify in 2018, the Dutch have finished as runners-up three times, and finished in third place in 2014’s tournament. Boasting high-profile players like Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Barcelona’s Memphis Depay, and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, the Netherlands will have a rock solid defense with plenty of attacking firepower to lead them to a Group A win.

Who will advance?

While the Netherlands are the favorites to win, Senegal are favored to advance with odds at -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sadio Mane being ruled out is a big blow for them and they’ll probably lose their first match against the Dutch, but should still come out on top over both Ecuador and Qatar. Senegal come in as the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions while finishing on top of their World Cup qualification group without losing a single game through the cycle.

In this scenario, Qatar will be just the second host country in history to make an exit in the group stage, with the first being South Africa in 2010. They’ll likely finish last, leaving Ecuador missing out on advancement in third place.

Picks: Netherlands, Senegal