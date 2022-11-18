Predicting who will advance out of Group B in 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this weekend in Qatar, with the group stage getting underway on Sunday. Group B will get started on Monday, November 21 with England taking on Iran and the United States going up against Wales. Ahead of the action, we’re taking a closer look at Group B, who’s favored to advance, and who’s most likely to head home when the group stage comes to an end. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Group B winner odds

England -280

Wales +500

USA +500

Iran +1600

England are the clear favorites to win the group, and they’ll be eyeing a spot in the final after finishing fourth place in 2018 following a semifinal loss to eventual runners-up Croatia. Led by the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Phil Foden, the Three Lions are in search of their second-ever World Cup title, and their first championship in 56 years.

Who will advance?

While the English side is all but guaranteed to advance on paper, the World Cup has proven to be a competition where giants can fall and lower ranked nations can make their way past the group stage. England are overwhelmingly favored to qualify from the group with odds at -1200 while the USA comes in at -105, just ahead of Wales at +105.

The Americans are looking for some success after missing the 2018 World Cup, but they’ve got a tough road ahead against some solid competition. If they can get a positive result against Wales, they’ve got a great chance at getting out of the group.

Wales are making just their second-ever World Cup appearance, while Iran has only won two games through their five World Cup tournaments. I’m picking England and USA to finish in the top two spots and move on to the knockout rounds.

Picks: England, USA