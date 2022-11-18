Predicting who will advance out of Group D in 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins this weekend in Qatar with the host nation facing Ecuador in the opening match on Sunday, November 20. Group D kicks off play on Tuesday, November 22 with Denmark facing Tunisia. Later on, reigning World Cup champion France begin their group play against Australia. Below are the betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Group D winner odds

France -225

Denmark +225

Tunisia +1600

Australia +2500

The reigning World Cup champions are presumed favorites to win the group and it makes sense with the talent level at their disposal. Kylian Mbappé, a breakout player from the 2018 World Cup, highlights the roster and Les Bleus also boast the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner in Karim Benzema. Denmark is the next favorite to move past the group stage as runners-up in what is expected to be a date with Lionel Messia and Argentina in the next round, who are the presumed winners of Group C. However, the big game in deciding who is the second team to advance will be between Denmark and Australia.

Who will advance?

France seems like a foregone conclusion to advance and likely win Group D. Tunisia are among the longshots to win the tournament and despite a potential surprise or two, they are likely to be knocked out of the group stage early on. The decision will be between Denmark and Australia. History backs Denmark in this matchup and having Christian Eriksen back in the fold surely helps. Having an opening date with Tunisia should result in a win and by a convincing goal differential, setting Denmark up as the runners-up to advance alongside France from Group D.

Picks: France, Denmark