Friday Night Football: Kickoff times, TV channels for Week 12 College Football

Friday night’s college football slate will feature a pair of contests featuring Group of 5 contests. The USF Bulls and Tulsa Golden Hurricane are both dealing with injuries at the quarterback position heading into their matchup in Tulsa. The next game will showcase the New Mexico Lobos hosting the San Diego State Aztecs, which became bowl eligible in last week’s victory.

College football schedule, Friday, November 18

South Florida vs. Tulsa 9:00 p.m.

South Florida (1-9, 0-6 AAC) true freshman quarterback Byrum Brown is set to make his first start after Katravis Marsh underwent successful neck surgery earlier this week. Marsh had been starting in place of Baylor Bears transfer Gerry Bohanon, who was ruled out for the season in October. Tulsa (3-7, 1-5 AAC) will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, and QB Davis Brin has been battling through a shoulder injury and left last week’s 26-10 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Tulsa -14, Total 57.5

San Diego State vs. New Mexico 9:45

San Diego State (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) won four of its last five games and will look to extend its winning streak to three on Friday night. The Aztecs are tied with the San Jose State Spartans and a game behind the Fresno State Bulldogs for the top spot in the Mountain West standings. New Mexico (2-8, 0-6 Mountain West) switched to Justin Holaday as QB1 last month, and it hasn’t led to a ton of success as the Lobos haven’t scored more than 10 points since a 27-14 loss to Wyoming on October 8th.

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Odds: San Diego State -14.5, Total 36

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.