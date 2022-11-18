Friday Night Football: Kickoff times, TV channels for Week 12 College Football

As you get ready for another thrilling Saturday of college football, a couple Friday night matchups are on the schedule to keep you entertained. The first contest will feature the South Florida Bulls taking on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with the final game showcasing the San Diego State Aztecs traveling to play the New Mexico Lobos.

College football schedule, Friday, Nov. 18

South Florida vs. Tulsa 9:00 p.m.

USF (1-9, 0-6 AAC) is limping to the finish line as the Bulls are set to start third string quarterback Byrum Brown after injuries to their top two QBs Gerry Bohanon and Katravis Marsh. Brown is a true freshman making his first career start. Tulsa (3-7, 1-5 AAC) is dealing with its own quarterback issues as Davis Brin has been dealing with a shoulder injury, leading to more playing time for Braylon Braxton.

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Odds: Tulsa -14, Total 57.5

San Diego State vs. New Mexico 9:45 p.m.

San Diego State (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) is looking for a three-game winning streak on Friday night, and the Aztecs will enter the weekend in a tie for second place with the San Jose State Spartans in the West division and a game behind the Fresno State Bulldogs. New Mexico (2-8, 0-6 Mountain West) has two more opportunities to pick up a win in conference play as the Lobos lost seven consecutive games going into this matchup.

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Odds: San Diego State -14.5, Total 36

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.