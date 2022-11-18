Lots of stars, favorites cut at 2022 RSM Classic

The PGA TOUR is winding down the second round of the 2022 RSM Classic on Friday, and several notable players won’t be playing the weekend after a very low-scoring 36 holes so far.
The cut line after 36 holes after all players finished both the Plantation and Seaside Courses was -4 on the Par 71 layouts. As with most PGA TOUR events, the cut line after 36 holes was the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group. With XX players tied at -4, a total of XX made the weekend.
Who did not projected to make the cut?
The biggest surprises included two of the top three pre-tournament favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook in Tom Hoge (+1800) and Jason Day (+2000). Hoge heads home with a +1 score, while J-Day relapsed from his recent form with a -1 overall.
Matthew NeSmith was T6 on the odds board before Round 1 at +2500, but he also packs his clubs at +1. The only other +2500 player on the board was Sahith Theegala, and he is currently T4 and one shot back at -11.
Some of the other notable names include Georgia native Matt Kuchar (-3), Cameron Percy (-1), Cameron Champ (+3), and Danny Willett who withdrew after 18 holes due to a shoulder injury.
Here is the complete list of everyone that missed the cut at the 2022 RSM Classic from Sea Island Golf Club:
Players Cut 2022 RSM Classic
|Player
|Score
|Player
|Score
|Dylan Frittelli
|-3
|Adam Long
|-3
|Jason Dufner
|-3
|Chesson Hadley
|-3
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-3
|Robert Streb
|-3
|Matt Kuchar
|-3
|Nick Hardy
|-3
|Nico Echavarria
|-3
|Spencer Ralston
|-3
|Sam Ryder
|-3
|Kevin Tway
|-3
|Stewart Cink
|-3
|Rory Sabbatini
|-3
|Brendon Todd
|-3
|S.H. Kim
|-3
|Vincent Norrman
|-3
|Sam Stevens
|-3
|Adam Schenk
|-2
|Brian Gay
|-2
|Chris Kirk
|-2
|Nate Lashley
|-2
|Tyler Duncan
|-2
|Peter Malnati
|-2
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-2
|Lee Hodges
|-1
|Chad Ramey
|-1
|Jason Day
|-1
|Brandon Matthews
|-1
|Harry Hall
|-1
|Scott Piercy
|-1
|Sean O'Hair
|-1
|John Huh
|-1
|Sung Kang
|-1
|Matthew NeSmith
|-1
|Webb Simpson
|-1
|Zach Johnson
|-1
|Francesco Molinari
|-1
|Cameron Percy
|-1
|Conner Godsey
|-1
|Troy Merritt
|E
|Garrick Higgo
|E
|Brett Drewitt
|E
|Aaron Rai
|E
|Kelly Kraft
|E
|Byeong Hun An
|E
|Camilo Villegas
|E
|Charley Hoffman
|E
|Nick Watney
|E
|Justin Lower
|E
|Harrison Endycott
|E
|Carson Young
|E
|Tom Hoge
|+1
|Andrew Novak
|+1
|Luke List
|+1
|Bill Haas
|+2
|Austin Cook
|+2
|Matt Wallace
|+2
|Ryan Brehm
|+2
|Sepp Straka
|+2
|Michael Thompson
|+2
|Austin Smotherman
|+2
|Hank Lebioda
|+3
|Jonathan Byrd
|+3
|Michael Gligic
|+3
|Davis Thompson
|+3
|Cameron Champ
|+3
|Taylor Moore
|+4
|Kevin Chappell
|+4
|Palmer Jackson (a)
|+4
|Tim Weinhart
|+4
|Matti Schmid
|+4
|Augusto Núñez
|+4
|Trevor Werbylo
|+5
|Vaughn Taylor
|+5
|Max McGreevy
|+5
|Scott Brown
|+5
|Scott Harrington
|+5
|Brian Stuard
|+6
|Philip Knowles
|+6
|Richy Werenski
|+7
|Tano Goya
|+7
|Bryson Nimmer
|+9
|Danny Willett
|WD
|Trey Mullinax
|WD
|David Lipsky
|WD