Lots of stars, favorites cut at 2022 RSM Classic

The PGA TOUR is winding down the second round of the 2022 RSM Classic on Friday, and several notable players won’t be playing the weekend after a very low-scoring 36 holes so far.

The cut line after 36 holes after all players finished both the Plantation and Seaside Courses was -4 on the Par 71 layouts. As with most PGA TOUR events, the cut line after 36 holes was the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group. With XX players tied at -4, a total of XX made the weekend.

Who did not projected to make the cut?

The biggest surprises included two of the top three pre-tournament favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook in Tom Hoge (+1800) and Jason Day (+2000). Hoge heads home with a +1 score, while J-Day relapsed from his recent form with a -1 overall.

Matthew NeSmith was T6 on the odds board before Round 1 at +2500, but he also packs his clubs at +1. The only other +2500 player on the board was Sahith Theegala, and he is currently T4 and one shot back at -11.

Some of the other notable names include Georgia native Matt Kuchar (-3), Cameron Percy (-1), Cameron Champ (+3), and Danny Willett who withdrew after 18 holes due to a shoulder injury.

Here is the complete list of everyone that missed the cut at the 2022 RSM Classic from Sea Island Golf Club: