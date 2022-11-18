 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of RSM Classic

The RSM Classic tees off at 9:10 a.m. ET on Saturday from Sea Island Golf Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Andrew Putnam of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 18, 2022 in St Simons Island, Georgia. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

After 36 holes of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Country Club in Georgia, Cole Hammer, Harry Higgs and Andrew Putnam are all tied for the lead at -12 with a total of 69 players that finished -4 or better surviving until the weekend.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Putnam checks in as the favorite at +500, with the -11 Sahith Theegala the second choice at +700. Joel Dahmen, also at -11, is the third choice at +750. Plenty of stars in this week’s event failed to make it to the weekend, with the second and third favorites on the pre-tournament board in Tom Hoge and Jason Day respectively both missing the cut.

The tournament took place over both the Seaside and Plantation courses for the first two rounds, but shifts exclusively to the Par 70 Seaside for Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel, with PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 RSM Classic on Saturday.

RSM Classic Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:10 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Stallings Akshay Bhatia Ben Griffin
9:10 AM Tee No. 10 Zecheng Dou Denny McCarthy Zac Blair
9:21 AM Tee No. 1 Michael Kim Danny Lee Ben Taylor
9:21 AM Tee No. 10 Harris English Brian Harman Jacob Bridgeman
9:32 AM Tee No. 1 Chris Stroud Henrik Norlander Wyndham Clark
9:32 AM Tee No. 10 Martin Trainer Adam Svensson Russell Knox
9:43 AM Tee No. 1 Taylor Pendrith Justin Rose Taylor Montgomery
9:43 AM Tee No. 10 Davis Riley Tyson Alexander Eric Cole
9:54 AM Tee No. 1 Hayden Buckley J.J. Spaun Paul Haley II
9:54 AM Tee No. 10 Trevor Cone Aaron Baddeley Stephan Jaeger
10:05 AM Tee No. 1 Keith Mitchell Greyson Sigg Patton Kizzire
10:05 AM Tee No. 10 Brice Garnett Kevin Kisner J.T. Poston
10:16 AM Tee No. 1 Justin Suh Patrick Rodgers Dean Burmester
10:16 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Armour Jim Herman Erik Barnes
10:27 AM Tee No. 1 Will Gordon Chris Gotterup Seamus Power
10:27 AM Tee No. 10 Joseph Bramlett Kevin Roy Matthias Schwab
10:38 AM Tee No. 1 David Lingmerth Alex Smalley Ben Martin
10:38 AM Tee No. 10 Andrew Landry Doc Redman Dylan Wu
10:49 AM Tee No. 1 Kevin Streelman Seung-Yul Noh Callum Tarren
10:49 AM Tee No. 10 Robby Shelton Brandon Wu Brent Grant
11:00 AM Tee No. 1 Joel Dahmen Beau Hossler Sahith Theegala
11:00 AM Tee No. 10 Kevin Yu Carl Yuan MJ Daffue
11:11 AM Tee No. 1 Andrew Putnam Harry Higgs Cole Hammer

