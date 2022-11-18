Full list of tee times for Round 3 of RSM Classic

After 36 holes of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Country Club in Georgia, Cole Hammer, Harry Higgs and Andrew Putnam are all tied for the lead at -12 with a total of 69 players that finished -4 or better surviving until the weekend.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Putnam checks in as the favorite at +500, with the -11 Sahith Theegala the second choice at +700. Joel Dahmen, also at -11, is the third choice at +750. Plenty of stars in this week’s event failed to make it to the weekend, with the second and third favorites on the pre-tournament board in Tom Hoge and Jason Day respectively both missing the cut.

The tournament took place over both the Seaside and Plantation courses for the first two rounds, but shifts exclusively to the Par 70 Seaside for Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel, with PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 RSM Classic on Saturday.