Breaking down the weather forecast for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

We have made it to the last weekend on the 2022 Formula One calendar. They will be in the United Arab Emirates at the Yas Marina Circuit near Abu Dhabi for the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The events get started on Friday, November 18 and with the race running on Sunday, November 20.

While we have dealt with wet weather throughout the F1 calendar but should have a good racing weekend in front of us. The weather is going to be warmer than in recent races, but at the very least, there isn’t any precipitation expected for the weekend. The practice sessions, qualifying and race, should not be affected by the weather.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, November 18

Hi 94°, Low 71°: Partly sunny and hot, 0% chance of rain

5 a.m. ET: Practice 1

8 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, November 19

Hi 88°, Low 72°: Mostly sunny and nice, 0% chance of rain

6 a.m. ET: Practice 3

9 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, November 20

Hi 84°, Low 71°: Sunny; breezy in the p.m., 1% chance of rain

8 a.m. ET: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (58 laps, 190.253 miles)