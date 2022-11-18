 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi via live online stream.

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 5 a.m. and 8 a.m ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6 a.m ET.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +115, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +260. George Russell is the next closest at +330.

How to watch practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, November 18, 5 a.m.
Practice 2: Friday, November 18, 8 a.m.
Practice 3: Saturday, November 19, 6 a.m.
TV channel: ESPN2/ESPNEWS
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Kevin Magnussen 20
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 George Russell 63
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
6 Esteban Ocon 31
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Sergio Pérez 11
10 Charles Leclerc 16
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Pierre Gasly 10
13 Sebastian Vettel 5
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Lance Stroll 18
16 Nicholas Latifi 6
17 Guanyu Zhou 24
18 Valtteri Bottas 77
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22
20 Mick Schumacher 47

