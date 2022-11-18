 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By DKNation Staff
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. ET. This will serve as the final race of the F1 season. The circuit is 5.28 kilometers in length, and the race will consist of 58 laps. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Qualifying in F1 racing is split up into three sections. The first part of qualifying includes all 20 competitors and they have 18 minutes to run their fastest lap. They can enter pit row and exit when they want to as the drivers usually make tweaks to their cars. The five slowest laps are eliminated and they are done for the day.

The second round of qualifying lasts 15 minutes and follows the same format with the five slowest laps eliminated. The third round of qualifying lasts 12 minutes and no other drivers are eliminated. At the end of the 12 minutes, the driver with the fastest lap wins pole position and the rest of the starting grid is set.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen has the best odds to finish as the fastest qualifier at +135. Charles Leclerc is a close second at +155. Carlos Sainz (+650), George Russell (+750), and Lewis Hamilton (+750) round out the top five heading into the qualifying round.

How to watch qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, November 19
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNEWS
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Kevin Magnussen 20
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 George Russell 63
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
6 Esteban Ocon 31
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Sergio Pérez 11
10 Charles Leclerc 16
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Pierre Gasly 10
13 Sebastian Vettel 5
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Lance Stroll 18
16 Nicholas Latifi 6
17 Guanyu Zhou 24
18 Valtteri Bottas 77
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22
20 Mick Schumacher 47

