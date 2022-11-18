F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. ET. This will serve as the final race of the F1 season. The circuit is 5.28 kilometers in length, and the race will consist of 58 laps. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Qualifying in F1 racing is split up into three sections. The first part of qualifying includes all 20 competitors and they have 18 minutes to run their fastest lap. They can enter pit row and exit when they want to as the drivers usually make tweaks to their cars. The five slowest laps are eliminated and they are done for the day.

The second round of qualifying lasts 15 minutes and follows the same format with the five slowest laps eliminated. The third round of qualifying lasts 12 minutes and no other drivers are eliminated. At the end of the 12 minutes, the driver with the fastest lap wins pole position and the rest of the starting grid is set.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen has the best odds to finish as the fastest qualifier at +135. Charles Leclerc is a close second at +155. Carlos Sainz (+650), George Russell (+750), and Lewis Hamilton (+750) round out the top five heading into the qualifying round.

How to watch qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list