The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20. This race will serve as the final event in the F1 season. Max Verstappen has already secured the Drivers’ Championship by winning 14 races in 2022. Will Verstappen emerge victorious in Abu Dhabi, or will another driver steal the limelight? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is favored to grab his 15th win of the year.

Who is favored to win Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing (-120)

Verstappen doesn’t need to win this race. As mentioned in the introduction, he has already wrapped-up the Drivers’ Championship. However, the 25-year-old driver is a pure competitor who seeks to win no matter the stakes. You better believe he’s going for the top spot if the opportunity presents itself. There’s a good chance Verstappen will get his chance as well. Red Bull has given him all the resources he needs this season to blow away the competition with a record-breaking 14 wins.

Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021. That was a drama filled event that included a controversial restart, which gave Verstappen a chance to seize the lead in the final moments. Lewis Hamilton finished second and Carlos Sainz was third in last year’s race.