Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, November 18

We have 11 NBA games on the docket for Friday, which means a robust player prop market at DraftKings Sportsbook. To help narrow down your prop betting research, we’ll highlight three intriguing prop bets for Friday’s games. Let’s get into it!

Donovan Mitchell over 25.5 points vs. Hornets (-125)

We all know Mitchell is fully capable of going over 25.5 points, and there’s a great chance he’ll make that happen against the Charlotte Hornets. Mitchell is averaging 30.9 points per game this season while going over 25.5 in four of his last five games. He’s set up for success against an injury-plagued Charlotte team that ranks top ten in pace and bottom five in defensive efficiency. You could even look towards Mitchell’s “alt points” props, and he’s +150 to hit 30 or more points. That is more than realistic in this favorable draw.

Bradley Beal over 1.5 made 3-pointers vs. Heat (+100)

Beal has made at least two treys in five of his last six games. Despite that impressive streak, we can bet the over on 1.5 made 3-pointers for plus-money odds. This matchup against the Miami Heat isn’t as bad as it seems, given that Jimmy Butler has been ruled out on Friday. A deeper dive into Beal’s numbers show optimism as well. According to Props.com, Beal has gone over 1.5 made treys in 17 of his last 26 games dating back to last season (65.38%). He has also hit the over in nine of his last 15 home games (60%) and 11 of his last 13 when the Washington Wizards are favored.

Joel Embiid under 10.5 rebounds vs. Bucks (+110)

Embiid is averaging 10.1 rebounds per game this season. He has fallen short of this line in five of his last seven contests. On top of that, the Milwaukee Bucks rank first overall in rebound rate. While Embiid’s scoring efforts cannot be denied, we are skeptical about his rebounding prospects. Take the under for plus money here.