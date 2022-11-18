NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, November 18

We have an 11-game NBA DFS slate in front us for Friday. That brings with it a plethora of strong value plays to scoop up for your DraftKings lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets, $5,000

The Nuggets are going through some things on the injury front. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will continue to miss time while Aaron Gordon is questionable on Friday. Hyland has filled in admirably for Murray, especially for DFS purposes. Hyland is averaging 25 minutes and 33 fantasy points in his last five, and there’s a good chance he keeps that momentum against the Dallas Mavericks.

Theo Maledon, Charlotte Hornets, $3,900

Maledon has stepped up for the Hornets, averaging 23 minutes and 22 fantasy in his last three games. Both of those numbers could rise with LaMelo Ball out and Dennis Smith Jr. questionable on Friday. If Smith Jr. doesn’t play, then Maledon becomes a strong value play with more minutes on the table against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards, $4,600

It’s hard to believe that Avdija is still a value play with a salary less than $5k. He’s averaging 33 minutes and 31 fantasy points in his last four games, and that role seems to be stable moving forward. It’s safe to assume that his salary is lagging behind the recent production, and you can take advantage of the bargain price tag before the inevitable increase.