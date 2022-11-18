Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. 76ers on Friday

We’ve got a matchup of two Eastern conference powers Friday as the Milwaukee Bucks meet the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. This marquee game will be airing on ESPN and tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks might get Jrue Holiday back, as he’s officially questionable with an ankle injury.

The 76ers are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 212.5.

Bucks vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +1.5

The Bucks won the previous meeting between the two teams 90-88 and even though Holiday played in that game, he was highly inefficient. The 76ers don’t have James Harden back yet, so they’re coming in down a significant player. Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo should match each other but the Bucks have better supporting players than the 76ers at this moment. Take Milwaukee to cover.

Over/Under: Under 212.5

The first meeting went way under this line and even though the shooting percentages should normalize a bit, a defensive game is expected. The Bucks and 76ers are both in the top five in defensive rating this season, so take the under here.