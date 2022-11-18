Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Mavericks on Friday

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Dallas Mavericks Friday in a matchup of two teams hoping to break through this season. The Nuggets will be without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and star guard Jamal Murray for this one, as both players are in health and safety protocols.

The Mavericks are 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 214.5.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -9

Denver isn’t completely dead in the water here, with Bones Hyland coming back and Michael Porter Jr. playing well of late. However, the Mavericks should cruise here. Luka Doncic is back after getting a rest day Wednesday, meaning he’ll be fresh and ready to deliver. Doncic would like to make a big statement here, as he’s a MVP contender this season looking to end Jokic’s streak. Jokic won’t be playing but Doncic will be sure to put on a show.

Over/Under: Under 214.5

The Mavericks have been one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking fifth in defensive rating and second in points allowed per game. With Jokic and Murray out, the Nuggets aren’t going to do much damage offensively. Even with a low total, the under is the play Friday.