 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Mavericks on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after Spencer Dinwiddie of the Dallas Mavericks hits a three-point shot against the LA Clippers in the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center on November 15, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Dallas Mavericks Friday in a matchup of two teams hoping to break through this season. The Nuggets will be without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and star guard Jamal Murray for this one, as both players are in health and safety protocols.

The Mavericks are 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 214.5.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -9

Denver isn’t completely dead in the water here, with Bones Hyland coming back and Michael Porter Jr. playing well of late. However, the Mavericks should cruise here. Luka Doncic is back after getting a rest day Wednesday, meaning he’ll be fresh and ready to deliver. Doncic would like to make a big statement here, as he’s a MVP contender this season looking to end Jokic’s streak. Jokic won’t be playing but Doncic will be sure to put on a show.

Over/Under: Under 214.5

The Mavericks have been one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking fifth in defensive rating and second in points allowed per game. With Jokic and Murray out, the Nuggets aren’t going to do much damage offensively. Even with a low total, the under is the play Friday.

More From DraftKings Nation