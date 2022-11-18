Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Pelicans on Friday

The Boston Celtics will take an eight-game winning streak into Friday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, who come into this matchup with a three-game winning streak of their own. Zion Williamson, who missed the last two contests for the Pelicans, is questionable to play with a foot contusion. On Boston’s side, Malcolm Brogdon is probable while Marcus Smart is questionable.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 230.5

Celtics vs. Pelicans, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -2.5

Even though the Pelicans have won a few games without Williamson, this is a different story. The Celtics are on fire right now and kept their winning streak going without Brogdon and Smart in the last game. The former is set to return tonight. New Orleans will keep this close but look for the Celtics to ultimately pull this win off.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

These are two of the top offensive teams in the NBA, so there will be no shortage of points. Boston is first in points per game and New Orleans is fifth. Even though the Pelicans are in the the top 10 in defensive rating, they rank near the middle of the league in points allowed per game. The Celtics are in the same area in points allowed per game. Even with a high total, take the over in Friday’s contest.