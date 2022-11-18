Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Jazz on Friday

The Phoenix Suns will hit the road to face the Utah Jazz on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET with the game available on NBA League Pass.

The Suns are listed as 1.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 228.5. Let’s break down the spread and over/under while offering picks for this game below.

Suns vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz +1.5

The Suns are a different team on the road, and it’s not for the better. Phoenix is 2-4 straight up on the road this season. That’s quite the contrast to its 7-1 home record. On top of that, the Suns are dealing with injuries. Cam Johnson is still out while Chris Paul is questionable for this game. Utah is 5-1 at home this year, and the Jazz seem like the better pick for this Western conference clash.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

This isn’t the same Utah team that we’ve gotten familiar with over the last five years. The Jazz are no longer a defensive-minded unit that grinds out wins. Utah has gone over the total in four out of six home games, Meanwhile, Phoenix has hit the over in three of its last four outings. Let’s play the trends and take over 228.5 total points Friday.