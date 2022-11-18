Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Warriors on Friday

The Golden State Warriors will host the New York Knicks on Friday, November 18. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN.

The Warriors are listed as 7.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 234.

Knicks vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +7.5

Should the Warriors be favorites against anyone right now? OK, maybe against a handful of bottom teams but the Knicks don’t fall into that category. Golden State has dropped seven of its last ten outings. There’s clearly a disconnect for the reigning champs. Meanwhile, New York has won three of its last four, including road victories over the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets earlier this week. Look for the Knicks to at least keep this one somewhat close.

Over/Under: Under 234

Golden State games tend to be high-scoring, but this number seems inflated. The Warriors are 4-1-1 to the under in their last six games. The Knicks have been leaning that way too, flying under the total in six of their last nine outings. It feels like this one could turn out to be something like 115-110 in favor of Golden State. That scenario would have the Knicks covering the spread with the game falling under the 234 total.