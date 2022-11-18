How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for November 18 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

We’re now just eight days away from Survivor Series WarGames in Boston and the card is quickly coming together. The participants in the men’s WarGames match will most likely be confirmed on tonight’s show as well as the continuation of the Smackdown World Cup tournament.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, November 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Last week’s show was an eventful one for the Bloodline as the Usos successfully defended their undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the New Day. With that victory, the duo have now officially surpassed the New Day as the longest reigning tag champs in company history.

In the main event, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns held a celebration ceremony for the Usos before being interrupted by the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre. The night ended with these teams fighting each other in the ring and we can assume that tonight, it will be made official that these two groups will battle each other in WarGames. With it being a five-on-five matchup, we’ll see who the Brutes/McIntyre choose as their fifth partner.

Last week, the Smackdown World Cup tournament began where the winner will receive a future title match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman won their respective first-round matchups last week and tonight, we’ll see Ricochet take on Mustafa Ali and Sami Zayn go one-on-one with Butch.

Shotzi officially became the No. 1 contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship last Friday, winning a six-pack challenge to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Backstage after the match, Rousey and Baszler attacked Shotzi to send a message to the new challenger. Tonight, Shotzi and Baszler will go one-on-one.

Also on last week’s show, Bray Wyatt got physical for the first time since his return when head butting L.A. Knight during a backstage segment. We’ll see if this leads to a match between the two.