Full Gear 2022: How to watch and what to watch for AEW November PPV

AEW will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Full Gear coming live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Full Gear is the company’s annual fall pay-per-view and this year’s show will be the fourth edition of the event. 10 matches have been announced for the match with seven titles up for grabs on the ppv.

How to watch AEW Full Gear

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET (‘Buy-In’ pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: All Out will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch for on AEW Full Gear

The main event of Full Gear will feature AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defend his title again MJF. Mox won a tournament for the vacant belt in September while MJF “earned” the opportunity by winning the chip in the Casino Ladder match at All Out. MJF won the chip with the help of the Firm, but has since fired the group for not following explicit instructions to not attack Moxley. Both competitors have been fending off attacks from the group ever since.

In the women’s division, we’ll see the AEW in-ring debut of Saraya as she goes one-on-one with Britt Baker. The two have been trading jabs on the mic for the last several weeks and it was made official when Saraya revealed that she has been medically cleared to compete. Meanwhile, interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend her title against Jamie Hayter. The challenger earned the title opportunity weeks ago and will try to win her first piece of gold in AEW.

Also on the show, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will put his title on the line in a four-way match against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara. We’ll also see the official return of The Elite, who have been off television since September due to their involvement in the backstage melee with CM Punk at All Out.

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Interim AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory

AEW World Trios Championship - Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite

ROH World Championship - Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

TNT Championship - Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Luchasaurus vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (Steel cage match)

Darby Allin and Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

*Card subject to change