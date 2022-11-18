 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray are not playing Friday vs. the Mavericks

The Nuggets will be without Jokic and Murray for this contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets stand for the National Anthem before the game before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 24, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
The Denver Nuggets are going to be without two of their key players in Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will both be sidelined. Jokic entered the league’s health and safety protocols a few days ago, forcing him to miss the team’s Wednesday contest against the New York Knicks. Murray got put in protocols Thursday and has been ruled out for this contest.

The Nuggets have had some tough luck with the health and safety protocols. Bones Hyland just got cleared from protocols Wednesday, and Aaron Gordon is dealing with an illness. Gordon’s illness sidelined him Wednesday. With Jokic out, DeAndre Jordan is likely to get the start. Murray’s minutes should go to Hyland, Bruce Brown and even Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Ish Smith is out with a calf injury.

The Mavericks are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 216.5.

