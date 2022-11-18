Why Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray are not playing Friday vs. the Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets are going to be without two of their key players in Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will both be sidelined. Jokic entered the league’s health and safety protocols a few days ago, forcing him to miss the team’s Wednesday contest against the New York Knicks. Murray got put in protocols Thursday and has been ruled out for this contest.

The Nuggets have had some tough luck with the health and safety protocols. Bones Hyland just got cleared from protocols Wednesday, and Aaron Gordon is dealing with an illness. Gordon’s illness sidelined him Wednesday. With Jokic out, DeAndre Jordan is likely to get the start. Murray’s minutes should go to Hyland, Bruce Brown and even Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Ish Smith is out with a calf injury.

The Mavericks are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 216.5.