Pick on the total for Virginia-Baylor on November 18

The Baylor Bears and Virginia Cavaliers hook up for a battle of top 25 teams in Las Vegas on Friday with both entering having outscored their opponents by at least 29.5 points per game.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Baylor Bears (-4.5, 133)

Virginia has been the slowest team in college basketball in pace each of the past four seasons and in a small two game sample size, are back in the bottom five in possessions per game to begin the season.

The Cavaliers are making 48% of the 3-pointers, a number that will likely regress facing a Baylor defense that last season was 32nd in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

Both teams enter having been efficient on defense with Virginia allowing 83.4 points per 100 possessions and Baylor surrendering 79.5 points per 100 possessions, both of which rank in the top 55 among the 363 Division I teams.

Second chances should also be difficult to come by with both teams allowing opponents to get an offensive rebound on 20.6% or fewer of their missed shots.

Virginia is notorious for play low scoring games that can be likened to a turtle race and Las Vegas will treated to another defensive masterpiece on Friday.

The Play: Virginia vs. Baylor Under 133

