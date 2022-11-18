When will DraftKings Sportsbook launch sports betting in Maryland

The state of Maryland approved sports betting in November 2020 and on November 23, 2022, it will finally go live. The state has been working through its process to launch sports betting and ten sportsbooks will go live on that day.

The list of sportsbooks include DraftKings Sportsbook, Barstool Sportsbook, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, FanDuel, Fanatics Sportsbook, Parx Interactive, and PointsBet. The sportsbooks will have a soft launch on Monday from 2 to 10 p.m. ET. They will then shut down all day Tuesday for an audit to make sure there are no issues. Barring any problems, they will then be able to re-launch on Wednesday, November 23 with no restrictions.

The launch comes Thanksgiving week and the two biggest things Marylaners will likely be wagering on are the Baltimore Ravens and the World Cup. The Ravens host the Panthers this weekend and currently hold a one-game lead on the Bengals in the AFC North. The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world and will run from November 20 through December 18.