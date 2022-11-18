Akron vs. Buffalo football game canceled due to weather

As the weather coming for Buffalo, New York appears to be getting worse, the region’s other football team has decided to move a game around as well as the Akron Zips vs. Buffalo Bulls game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 has been postponed.

News: Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo area, this Saturday’s football game between Akron and Buffalo has been postponed.



The MAC will consider opportunities to play the game on Sunday, if possible. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 18, 2022

The Buffalo Bills of the NFL were scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns in Orchard Park, NY this weekend, but that game has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit.

If the teams can link up on Sunday, it should get Buffalo bowl eligible. The Bulls are 5-5, 4-2 in the MAC this season, and played one of the best games of the year in a late loss at Coastal Carolina.

Akron (1-9, 0-6 MAC) is probably the worst team in the country if Hawai’i and UMass didn’t exist. The perennially underfunded Zips are playing out the string yet again, and might be able to save a few precious dollars on transportation and hotels if this game does get axed.

We’ll put it here if there’s a solid game time and date announced.