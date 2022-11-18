 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Akron vs. Buffalo football game canceled due to weather

The Zips and Bulls will move the game around this week.

By Collin Sherwin
Buffalo Bulls quarterback Cole Snyder takes a snap in the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

As the weather coming for Buffalo, New York appears to be getting worse, the region’s other football team has decided to move a game around as well as the Akron Zips vs. Buffalo Bulls game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 has been postponed.

The Buffalo Bills of the NFL were scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns in Orchard Park, NY this weekend, but that game has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit.

If the teams can link up on Sunday, it should get Buffalo bowl eligible. The Bulls are 5-5, 4-2 in the MAC this season, and played one of the best games of the year in a late loss at Coastal Carolina.

Akron (1-9, 0-6 MAC) is probably the worst team in the country if Hawai’i and UMass didn’t exist. The perennially underfunded Zips are playing out the string yet again, and might be able to save a few precious dollars on transportation and hotels if this game does get axed.

We’ll put it here if there’s a solid game time and date announced.

