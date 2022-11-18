Jimmy Butler OUT Friday vs. Wizards with knee injury

The Miami Heat have ruled Jimmy Butler out for their contest Friday against the Washington Wizards. The forward is dealing with a knee injury and will not take part in the game.

Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will miss tonight’s game because of knee soreness.



Spoelstra adds that Martin and Dedmon are more likely to play tonight than Adebayo. Heat’s injury issues continue. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 18, 2022

It’s important to note this is more of a maintenance deal for Butler with knee soreness rather than a bigger injury. Butler has had some problems with his knee in recent seasons, including a mid-game setback in Game 3 of the East finals last year which forced him to miss the rest of that contest.

The Heat are dealing with a ton of big injuries at the moment. Tyler Herro has already been ruled out for this game, while Bam Adebayo is doubtful to play with a knee injury of his own. Victor Oladipo is out indefinitely, which puts Miami down four rotation players. The Heat have struggled to recapture their form from last year and it won’t get much easier Friday with their top three players likely sidelined.