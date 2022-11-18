 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jimmy Butler OUT Friday vs. Wizards with knee injury

Miami’s star forward will sit this contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat moves the ball against the Phoenix Suns on November 14, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat have ruled Jimmy Butler out for their contest Friday against the Washington Wizards. The forward is dealing with a knee injury and will not take part in the game.

It’s important to note this is more of a maintenance deal for Butler with knee soreness rather than a bigger injury. Butler has had some problems with his knee in recent seasons, including a mid-game setback in Game 3 of the East finals last year which forced him to miss the rest of that contest.

The Heat are dealing with a ton of big injuries at the moment. Tyler Herro has already been ruled out for this game, while Bam Adebayo is doubtful to play with a knee injury of his own. Victor Oladipo is out indefinitely, which puts Miami down four rotation players. The Heat have struggled to recapture their form from last year and it won’t get much easier Friday with their top three players likely sidelined.

More From DraftKings Nation