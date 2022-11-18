Betsgiving: VSiN Thanksgiving Sports Betting Competition

This article originally appeared on VSiN: Betsgiving: Thanksgiving Sports Betting Contest

This November offers one of the most tantalizing slates of sporting events in betting history. To get in the spirit, VSiN is introducing “Betsgiving” from Nov. 24-28 and VSiN’s betting experts will be competing for bragging rights. VSiN fans can witness VSiN talent duke it out through DraftKings Social betting groups.

The agreed-upon menu of games features the NFL, World Cup (USA-England), and college football’s biggest rivalries. Scores will be tracked based on eight (theoretical) $100 bets made over the course of five days, beginning with the traditional Thanksgiving NFL slate. 18 teams and individuals from across VSiN will compete, with the winning team taking home the championship belt. No real-money bets are being made - Betsgiving is for entertainment purposes only.

VSiN General Manager Len Mead, commented: “I’ve told the team not to be overly concerned about the results of this contest being recorded in their permanent employment records. But, frankly, I think they all know the truth.”

Rules:

All lines come from DraftKings Sportsbook

Single outcome bets only

No alternate spreads

All bets are a hypothetical $100

Games to choose from:

Thu, Nov 24 : Any of the 3 NFL games

: Any of the 3 NFL games Fri, Nov 25: USA-England (Any available market)

USA-England (Any available market) Sat, Nov 26 : Any of the 3 identified rivalry games

: Any of the 3 identified rivalry games Sun, Nov 27 : 3 NFL Games (1 side, 1 total, 1 ML)

: 3 NFL Games (1 side, 1 total, 1 ML) Mon, Nov 28: Ind-Pitt (1 side, 1 prop)

Pick due dates

Nov 23 at 8:59 pm - Picks for Nov 24 & 25

- Picks for Nov 24 & 25 Nov 25 at 8:59 pm - Picks for Nov 26 & 27

- Picks for Nov 26 & 27 By kickoff, Nov. 28: Picks for MNF

Fans can follow along with the standings throughout the week on this page.

For entertainment purposes, VSiN’s partners at Circa Sportsbook have established odds on who they expect to win the Betsgiving tournament. Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard (Follow the Money), fresh from their win in VSiN’s summertime MLB Betting Contest are the favorites. Fan favorite and voice of the people Bill Adee (aka “Bill @ VSiN”) has the longest odds.

“Mitch and Pauly won the last competition so it made plenty of sense in our minds to install them as a decent favorite,” said Jeff Benson, Circa Sportsbook operation manager. “Led by the ever popular Gill Alexander and a few others, it looks like this year’s Betsgiving will be a very close affair between all parties.”

“As winners of last summer’s VSiN Baseball Betting Pentathlon, Pauly and I see this as an opportunity to extend our championship reign,” contended Moss. “In the process, we don’t see any reason not to completely crush the hopes and dreams of the rest of the VSiN talent roster, solidifying our position as the smartest, most talented, and - let’s just say it - most handsome VSiN hosts. I believe the opening lines have been set accurately by the Circa oddsmakers.”

ODDS BY CIRCA SPORTSBOOK

Follow the Money (Mitch Moss, Pauly Howard) +700

A Numbers Game (Gill Alexander) +950

Matt Youmans +1100

Jonathan Von Tobel +1100

The Lombardi Line (Michael Lombardi, Patrick Meagher) +1200

VSiN Primetime (Tim Murray, Shaun King) +1200

VSiN Final Countdown (Matt Brown, Stormy Buonantony) +1300

Adam Burke +1300

Pro Football Podcast (Danny Burke, Mike Palm) +1400

Josh Appelbaum +1500

VSiN Big Bets (Dave Ross, Amal Shah) +1500

Dave Tuley +1600

Pro Football Blitz (Brady Kannon, Mike Pritchard) +1750

VSiN Live Bet Tonight (Femi Abebefe, Wes Reynolds) +1800

Steve Makinen +1800

Live Bet Saturday (Ben Wilson, Jeff Parles) +1900

The Greg Peterson Experience +2000

Bill @ VSiN (Bill Adee) +2000

“If everyone who has ever asked me for help logging into VSiN.com contributes their advice to my Betsgiving picks, I’m sure we can beat the odds,” Adee said. “Also, I probably deserve the long odds after calling out Betsgiving assistant oddsmaker Mike Palm in the morning email for his recent winless streak.”

If you have the DK Sportsbook app, you can follow the picks, the wins and the losses — plus the trash-talking — on DK Social under Betting Groups.

DK Social Betting Groups allow anyone to make small, private groups with friends, neighbors, other random customers, or anyone else and all bets made by members of the group show up in real time as they are made inside the group. Users can chat and track their wins/losses and a points value for bets made inside the group.