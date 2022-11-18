College basketball picks for Friday, November 18

The momentum of college basketball season picks up this week with some big games. We take a look at some of our favorite lines at DraftKings Sportsbook for DAY matchups.

College basketball picks: November 18, 2022

Indiana -2 vs. Xavier

The Hoosiers finally get a real test, and it’s one we think they should pass after blowouts of Morehead State and Bethune-Cookman at home. And while the Musketeers haven’t left Cincinnati yet, they’ve looked less impressive in their three wins over Morgan State, Montana, and Fairfield.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is still in college somehow, and he’s averaging 27 points per game in early trading. This is the kind of game he’s been dominant in previously, and IU looks like they’re a Sweet 16 team at worst this year. We’ll lay the deuce on the road.

Delaware vs. Duke -23.5

The Devils fell 69-64 to Kansas in Indianapolis on Tuesday, and that’s unfortunate for the Blue Hens who should bear the brunt of their frustration. Jon Scheyer is still tinkering with lineups, but he looks willing to lay the smackdown and pour it on when needed. The infamous Duke non-conference home winning streak is back, and they should be able to handle a Delaware team whose only D1 game so far was at Air Force, a 75-71 defeat.