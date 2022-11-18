How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 20

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will look to get back to winning ways on Matchday 20 when they take on Aldershot Town. Even though other leagues are on a break with the World Cup going on, the English National League keeps chugging along. Here’s everything you need to know for the match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Aldershot Town

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham saw their five-match winning streak across all competitions come to an end last weekend in a 0-0 draw against Wealdstone. That draw also cost them a place at the top of the table, as they now remain one point behind Notts County in the National League standings. Aldershot Town come into this contest on a two-match losing streak, with the most recent setback coming against Maidenhead United. Aldershot Town sit 18th in the table. This is the first meeting of the season between these two clubs.