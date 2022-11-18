 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tyrese Maxey OUT for rest of Friday’s game vs. Bucks with ankle injury

The Sixers take another hit on the injury front.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: According to Cassidy. Hubbarth, Maxey is out for the rest of Friday’s game against the Bucks. It’s a big blow for the Sixers, who will now lean on Embiid to climb back from this deficit.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey went to the locker room Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks with what appeared to be an ankle injury. The 76ers really can’t take another big injury right now, so hopefully this isn’t a long-term issue for Maxey.

This is also tough in the immediate moment as Maxey was killing the Bucks Friday. He had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds prior to exiting the contest. The 76ers were already down James Harden and Tobias Harris, who was ruled out earlier in the day with a hip injury. If Maxey is out for a long time, Joel Embiid would be the lone remaining star from the starting lineup standing.

De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang are set to get more playing time and shots in the event Maxey does miss time. The 76ers should be getting Harden back soon, so they’ll hope to stay afloat until that happens.

