Tyrese Maxey OUT for rest of Friday’s game vs. Bucks with ankle injury

Update: According to Cassidy. Hubbarth, Maxey is out for the rest of Friday’s game against the Bucks. It’s a big blow for the Sixers, who will now lean on Embiid to climb back from this deficit.

Tyrese Maxey is out for the rest of the Sixers-Bucks game, per @CassidyHubbarth. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey went to the locker room Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks with what appeared to be an ankle injury. The 76ers really can’t take another big injury right now, so hopefully this isn’t a long-term issue for Maxey.

Tyrese Maxey rolls his ankle and goes to the locker room with 1:34 remaining in the second quarter



Looked to be in quite a bit of pain and limping pretty notably — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) November 19, 2022

This is also tough in the immediate moment as Maxey was killing the Bucks Friday. He had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds prior to exiting the contest. The 76ers were already down James Harden and Tobias Harris, who was ruled out earlier in the day with a hip injury. If Maxey is out for a long time, Joel Embiid would be the lone remaining star from the starting lineup standing.

De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang are set to get more playing time and shots in the event Maxey does miss time. The 76ers should be getting Harden back soon, so they’ll hope to stay afloat until that happens.