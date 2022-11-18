Ja Morant suffers ankle injury late in Friday’s game vs. Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies saw star point guard Ja Morant exit late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after appearing to roll his ankle. Morant had to be helped off the floor.

Ja Morant has left tonight's game after rolling his ankle in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/WUwq7Yi2jn — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) November 19, 2022

The Grizzlies did hold on in this matchup, so there won’t be any immediate negative consequences of Morant leaving the game. The point guard did register a double-double, putting up 19 points and 11 assists in the win. He also added seven rebounds.

The timing here is unfortunate, as the Grizzlies just got Jaren Jackson Jr. back from his foot injury. Desmond Bane is also out for at least another week with a toe injury. If Morant is out for an extended period of time, Jackson Jr. will have to be the focal point of this offense. Tyus Jones would likely take over as the lead point guard if Morant’s injury is serious.