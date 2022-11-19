How long will the 2022 FIFA World Cup last?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner as it’s set to kick off on November 20 in Qatar. This year marks the first time in the tournament’s history that it will take place during the winter months, as Qatar’s extreme summer temperatures created dangerous conditions for players and spectators alike. Let’s take a closer look at the World Cup’s dates, how long it will last, and when the final match will be played.

The 2022 World Cup gets underway on November 20 with the host country Qatar taking on Ecuador as Group A gets the group stage started. There will be a total of 64 matches played by the time a winner is crowned in the World Cup final, which takes place on December 18 at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

The tournament lasts a total of 28 days, which is pretty standard for any World Cup tournament as they’re all held within the span of roughly a month, especially in the more modern iterations. France will look to defend their title as they won the final in 2018 with a 4-2 score over Croatia.