 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which teams are in the 2022 World Cup?

Here’s the full list of teams for the 2022 competition.

By Ryan Sanders
Soccer: World Cup-Croatia vs France Witters Sport-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20 as the group stage gets underway in Qatar. The group stage wraps up on December 2, with the knockout rounds beginning on December 3 leading up to the final match which will take place on December 18 at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

France will look to defend their title as they took home the trophy in 2018, marking their second-ever World Cup championship.

Ahead of the tournament’s action, let’s take a look at the full list of teams and their respective groups.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2022 World Cup

View all 29 stories

More From DraftKings Nation