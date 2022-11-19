Which teams are in the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20 as the group stage gets underway in Qatar. The group stage wraps up on December 2, with the knockout rounds beginning on December 3 leading up to the final match which will take place on December 18 at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

France will look to defend their title as they took home the trophy in 2018, marking their second-ever World Cup championship.

Ahead of the tournament’s action, let’s take a look at the full list of teams and their respective groups.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea