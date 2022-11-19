World Cup 2022 Group G Preview: Star-studded Brazil favorites to win group and tournament

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us as it gets underway on November 20 in Qatar. There’s been a clear favorite to win Group G ever since the draw was completed, and Brazil still remain that team as they should have a relatively comfortable ride to the knockout rounds. Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon will be battling for that second spot, though Switzerland is the favorite out of the three to advance out of the group.

Let’s take a closer look at Group G ahead of their opening day on November 24, as they’ll kick off with Brazil vs. Serbia and Cameroon vs. Switzerland.

Brazil

Not only are Brazil ranked No. 1 in the world, but they’ve also won the most World Cup titles of any country with a total of five. That won’t matter much to them this year, as it’s been 20 years since they last lifted the trophy and they have a completely different squad of players who have never known the glory of a World Cup title. Brazil are the favorites to win the entire tournament, with Argentina and France following closely behind. They’ve only lost once in their last 29 matches and have been essentially dominating the majority of other nations they come up against.

It’s easy to see why, as they have some of the top players anywhere in the world including Neymar, who plays for PSG and leads Ligue 1 in combined goals and assists so far this season. On the international stage, Neymar has a staggering 75 goals in just 121 caps for the Brazilian team, sitting just three goals away from overtaking Pele as the nation’s all-time leading scorer. The rest of the squad is stacked with names like Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison, Casemiro and Thiago Silva to name just a few.

Serbia

Serbia, ranked No. 21, is making their second consecutive World Cup appearance after missing out on 2014 as they look to make it past the group stage for the first time since 1998. They boast plenty of talent on their team, led by Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 50 goals in 76 caps for the national team. He’ll be paired with 22-year-old Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, who has eight goals in 16 caps. They finished at the top of League B Group 4 in UEFA Nations League during the summer, earning themselves a promotion to League A for the 2024-25 edition.

Switzerland

No. 15 ranked Switzerland shocked everyone in the Euro championships last year, taking down defending World Cup champion France before losing to Spain in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout. They’ll look to take that momentum into their 12th World Cup appearance in hopes of winning a knockout round match for the first time since 1938. The Swiss will be led by Xherdan Shaqiri, who currently plays for MLS side Chicago Fire and has scored 26 goals in 108 caps for Switzerland.

He’ll be joined by the likes of Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo as they are still in pursuit of their first-ever World Cup title. They’re slightly favored over Serbia to advance out of the group, but it won’t be an easy road as both Serbia and Cameroon will look to put up a good fight.

Cameroon

Cameroon, ranked No. 43, returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 after they missed out on 2018’s qualification. They’ve made it past the group stage once in 1990 when they defeated Colombia in the Round of 16, but lost to England in extra time in the quarterfinals. The Cameroon side will feature Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has made 27 appearances for the national team and has conceded just 14 goals. He saw his first cap as a 20 year old, but now has plenty of experience in top flight leagues as well as Europa League and Champions League appearances. While the road to the knockouts is looking might steep for this side, anything can happen on the world’s biggest stage.

Odds to win Group G on DraftKings Sportsbook

Brazil: -300

Serbia: +650

Switzerland: +550

Cameroon: +1200

Group G Schedule

Thursday, November 24

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. ET

Cameroon vs. Switzerland, 5 a.m. ET

Monday, November 28

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. ET

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. ET

Friday, December 2

Brazil vs. Cameroon, 2 p.m. ET

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET