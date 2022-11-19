Everything you need to know for 2022 World Cup

We’ve got all you need for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including group standings, odds, picks, predictions and more.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally here, as 32 teams enter the tournament with the hopes of lifting the sport’s biggest trophy. Qatar will host the competition, which begins Sunday, November 20.

The USMNT is back in the mix after missing out in 2018. The Netherlands also return after missing the last World Cup in Russia. Some notable absences this time around include Italy and Egypt. This could be the last time we see superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a World Cup. Ronaldo is 37 and seems unlikely to stick around until the 2026 tournament, while Messi has essentially confirmed this is his last run for the World Cup title.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil are the favorites to win the competition at +400 while Argentina check in next at +500. Defending champions France round out the top 3 at +700, while Spain and England are tied for fourth at +850.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup, from the competition’s history to key dates and major injuries.