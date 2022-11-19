What is the spread for Georgia Tech vs. UNC? Who is favored to win in Week 12?

Georgia Tech will head on the road to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 12 of the college football season in Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The Yellow Jackets had a golden opportunity to pick up another ACC win but failed in a 35-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in Week 11. Miami, which was 4-5 and playing for very little, was missing a few key players. Despite that, Georgia Tech was unable to stop the ‘Canes. The duo of Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron combined for four INTs in the loss. Tech dropped to 4-6 and it’s difficult to see Tech gaining bowl eligibility.

The Tar Heels are just going through the motions the next two weeks before meeting Clemson in the ACC title game. The Tar Heels will have a case for the College Football Playoff if all goes well. UNC can still pick up a top-25 win in the regular-season finale over NC State. That, plus a win over Clemson in the title game could thrust the Tar Heels into the CFP conversation.

Georgia Tech vs. UNC odds

Spread: UNC -21

Total: 62.5