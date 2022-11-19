What is the spread for Kansas State vs. WVU? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats will head on the road to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 12 of the college football season on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. ET from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. The game is scheduled to air on Big 12 Network and ESPN+.

The Wildcats picked up a 31-3 in over Baylor in Week 11 to improve to 7-3 on the season. K-State is 5-2 in Big 12 play and has a 1.0 game lead on OK State in the standings. With a win over WVU, the Wildcats will clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship game against No. 4 TCU. K-State doesn’t have a shot at the CFP with three losses, but can ruin the Horned Frogs chances.

WVU is coming off their first win over Oklahoma at home since joining the Big 12. After J.T. Daniels struggled for most of the game last week, Garrett Greene was inserted at QB. He threw for 138 yards and a TD and added 119 yards on 14 carries and two TDs. Casey Legg was able to hit the game-winning FG as time expired in the 23-20 win.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia opening odds

Spread: Kansas State -7.5

Total: 55