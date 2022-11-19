Colorado vs. No. 25 Washington odds for Week 12 matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes will head on the road to take on the Washington Huskies in Week 12 of the 2022 college football season at Husky Stadium at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Buffaloes have not had a great season. Colorado sits at 1-9 and have just one win in Pac-12 play over Cal. The Buffaloes will likely finish the season against four straight ranked opponents, Washington being the third before the season finale vs. Utah. You can’t really point to anything positive for Colorado. Really, you’re just waiting for the season to be over so you can figure out the coaching situation. Head coach Karl Dorrell was fired after the team went 0-5 and Mike Sanford Jr. is 1-4 since taking over.

The Huskies pulled off a thriller over Oregon to effective knock the Ducks out of College Football Playoff contention. Washington scored 10 points in the final 3:07 of the game to pull off a 37-34 comeback win. The Huskies held Heisman hopeful Bo Nix to 280 yards and two TDs. QB Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards and two TDs in the win. Washington is 5-2 in conference play and would need help to make it to the Pac-12 championship. The good thing is the Huskies should win out.

Colorado vs. Washington odds, Week 12

Spread: Washington -30.5

Total: 64