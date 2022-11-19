Predicting who will advance out of Group E in 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup commences group play with host nation Qatar opening the tournament on Sunday, November 20 versus Ecuador. Group E will begin play on Wednesday, November 23 through Thursday, December 1. While the competition may not be tightly contested to draw the “Group of Death” label, the four teams are still noteworthy from top to bottom. The odds below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Group E winner odds

Spain -115

Germany +115

Japan +1000

Costa Rica +5000

Though Group E may not give off the “Group of Death” appeal compared to the other groups in the opening stages, these four teams are still solid. Leading the way are the presumed favorites in Spain with the best odds to win the group, followed by their UEFA counterparts in Germany with the second-best odds. Japan and Costa Rica round out the four.

None of these teams made it to the quarterfinals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and Spain is the lone country to have advanced to the round of 16 in the last competition. They were subsequently eliminated by the host country in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out. Germany surprisingly finished last in their Group after suffering two losses with a -2 goal differential, resulting in an early elimination.

Who will advance?

Spain may not boast a loaded squad in comparison to past World Cups, but they have a solid roster that should equip them to make significant headway into the tournament, and surely past the group stage. Spain has a 5-2-1 record in 2022 so far with a 15-5 goal differential, with their only defeat coming in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland. They are the favorites for a reason, and their most formidable match of the group stage will come against Germany.

Speaking of Germany, they aren’t as strong as years past but still have noteworthy names such as Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller of Bayern Munich on the squad. As a younger team, they may be more inexperienced, but the flip side is that they can play just as aggressively and press against their opponents. Germany should be heavy favorites over Japan and Costa Rica, and they have a lifetime 2-1-1 record versus Spain in the World Cup. Germany and Spain are the heavyweights in this group, and barring a surprise they should be the two countries that advance to the round of 16.

Picks: Spain, Germany