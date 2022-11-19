Predicting who will advance out of Group G in 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway this weekend in Qatar as Group A gets started on Sunday. Group G will have to wait until Thursday, November 24 when Switzerland takes on Cameroon at 5 a.m. ET, followed by Brazil and Serbia facing off at 2 p.m. Let’s take a closer look at each team’s chances of making it out of Group G ahead of next week’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Group G winner odds

Brazil -300

Switzerland +550

Serbia +650

Cameroon +1200

Brazil are not only the favorites to win the group, but they’re also the favorites to win the entire tournament with odds at +350 ahead of Sunday’s group stage kickoff. Led by the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha and a slew of other household names, Brazil has never missed a World Cup tournament and they haven’t failed to reach the quarterfinals since 1990 when they made an exit in the round of 16. They’ll be seeking their sixth World Cup title, but it would be the first one for the current generation as their last championship came in 2002.

Who will advance?

Aside from the No. 1 ranked Brazil all but guaranteed to finish at the top of the group, it will be a battle between the remaining three teams to secure the second spot for advancement into the round of 16. It’s neck-and-neck between Switzerland (+100) and Serbia (+110) before the tournament kicks off, while Cameroon is least favored to advance at +400. The Swiss have made it out of the group in their last two consecutive World Cups, while Serbia hasn’t made it to the knockouts since 1998 before they competed as an independent nation.

However, the Serbians are led by Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who’s been having a solid season in the Premier League so far with nine goals through 12 matches. They’ll also feature Dusan Vlahovic, who has six goals and one assist through 10 matches with Juventus in Serie A so far this season, along with fellow Juventus star Filip Kostic and Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. This may be the best squad Serbia has been able to put on the field, and I’m picking them to win their final two group stage games after taking a loss against Brazil in the opener, securing a second place finish.

Picks: Brazil, Serbia