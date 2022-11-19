No. 1 Georgia vs. Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats meet up in Week 12 at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff is set for 3:30 P.M. ET and the game will air on CBS. The defending champs remain undefeated heading into their second-to-last regular season game of the season.

Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) is already headed to the SEC title game where the Bulldogs will take on the LSU Tigers heading into its final conference game. The Bulldogs pulled away from the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half last week for a 45-19 win behind three touchdown passes for Stetson Bennett to go along with a rushing score. Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) allowed the Vanderbilt Commodores to end a 26-game losing streak in SEC play last week 24-21 despite Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Georgia is a 21.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1500 on the moneyline. That makes Kentucky a +900 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.5.

Georgia vs. Kentucky

Date: November 19th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.