No. 2 Ohio State vs. Maryland: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and Maryland Terrapins meet up in Week 12 at SECU Stadium in College Park. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Buckeyes will hope to avoid a potential scare as they look ahead to next week’s huge matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) came out firing in last week’s 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers and finished with 662 total yards of offense as CJ Stroud threw five touchdown passes. Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) would lose its third consecutive game if it doesn’t pull off a massive upset on Saturday afternoon. The Terrapins are coming away from a 30-0 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions as the offense gained just 134 yards of offense.

Ohio State is a 26-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -8000 moneyline odds, making Maryland a +2000 underdog. The over/under is set at 63.

Ohio State vs. Maryland

Date: November 19th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.