No. 2 Ohio State vs. Maryland: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

Ohio State and Maryland face off Saturday, November 19. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and Maryland Terrapins meet up in Week 12 at SECU Stadium in College Park. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Buckeyes will hope to avoid a potential scare as they look ahead to next week’s huge matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) came out firing in last week’s 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers and finished with 662 total yards of offense as CJ Stroud threw five touchdown passes. Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) would lose its third consecutive game if it doesn’t pull off a massive upset on Saturday afternoon. The Terrapins are coming away from a 30-0 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions as the offense gained just 134 yards of offense.

Ohio State is a 26-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -8000 moneyline odds, making Maryland a +2000 underdog. The over/under is set at 63.

Ohio State vs. Maryland

Date: November 19th
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

