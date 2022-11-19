Illinois vs. No. 3 Michigan: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini meet up in Week 12 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC. Both programs are in the mix for a spot in the Big Ten title game over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) will look to avoid a letdown with a huge matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes coming next week, but the Wolverines are in a strong position at this point of the season coming off their first College Football Playoff appearance last season. Michigan outgained the Nebraska Cornhuskers 412-146 in a 34-3 win last week as Blake Corum ran for 162 yards and a touchdown on 28 attempts. Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) had been in the driver’s seat to win the Big Ten West before losing its last two games including a 31-24 defeat against the Purdue Boilermakers as running back Chase Brown went down with a lower leg injury.

Michigan is an 17.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -1050 moneyline odds, making Illinois a +700 underdog. The over/under is set at 41.5.

Illinois vs. Michigan

Date: November 19th

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.