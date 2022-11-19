No. 5 Tennessee vs. South Carolina: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The #5 Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 12 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Vols will look to keep the wins rolling to keep things interesting with the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) has no path to reaching the SEC title game but can keep itself in the mix for a CFP spot with a couple more wins and some help. The Vols’ lone loss came to the Georgia Bulldogs, which remain the No. 1 team in the country. South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will be a bowl team but is coming away from a 38-6 loss to the Florida Gators as Spencer Rattler completed 18-of-26 passes for 145 yards.

Tennessee is a 23-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -2400 moneyline odds, making South Carolina a +1200 underdog. The over/under is set at 66.5.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Date: November 19th

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.