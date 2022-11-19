 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 5 Tennessee vs. South Carolina: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

Tennessee and South Carolina face off Saturday, November 19. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The #5 Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 12 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Vols will look to keep the wins rolling to keep things interesting with the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) has no path to reaching the SEC title game but can keep itself in the mix for a CFP spot with a couple more wins and some help. The Vols’ lone loss came to the Georgia Bulldogs, which remain the No. 1 team in the country. South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will be a bowl team but is coming away from a 38-6 loss to the Florida Gators as Spencer Rattler completed 18-of-26 passes for 145 yards.

Tennessee is a 23-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -2400 moneyline odds, making South Carolina a +1200 underdog. The over/under is set at 66.5.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Date: November 19th
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

