No. 10 Utah vs. No. 12 Oregon: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 10 Utah Utes and No. 12 Oregon Ducks meet up in Week 12 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The winner of Saturday night’s contest would position itself into a fantastic position to claim a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) won four games in a row including a 42-7 home victory over the Stanford Cardinal last weekend as Cam Rising threw three touchdown passes, and Tavion Thomas rushed for 108 yards and two scores.

Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) is coming off a tough home loss to the Washington Huskies 37-34, and quarterback Bo Nix left the game late in the third quarter, so check injury reports leading up to game time to see if he’ll be available.

Utah is a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 moneyline odds, making Oregon a +100 underdog. The over/under is set at 61.

Utah vs. Oregon

Date: November 19th

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.