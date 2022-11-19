 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 7 USC vs. No. 16 UCLA: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

USC and UCLA face off Saturday, November 19. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Arizona at UCLA Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 USC Trojans and No. 16 UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 12 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Saturday night’s contest could go a long way in deciding who is playing in the conference title game.

USC (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) will play its final Pac-12 game with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish coming up next week, and a Trojans victory would claim one of the two spots in the conference championship. USC will go for its fourth consecutive victory, keeping itself in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot.

UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) suffered a devastating upset loss to the Arizona Wildcats 34-28 last week as Zach Charbonnet rushed for 181 yards with three touchdowns. The Bruins need wins and some help to get to the Pac-12 title.

USC is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -125 moneyline odds, making UCLA a +105 underdog. The over/under is set at 76.5.

USC vs. UCLA

Date: November 19th
Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

