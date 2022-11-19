No. 7 USC vs. No. 16 UCLA: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 12

The No. 7 USC Trojans and No. 16 UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 12 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Saturday night’s contest could go a long way in deciding who is playing in the conference title game.

USC (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) will play its final Pac-12 game with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish coming up next week, and a Trojans victory would claim one of the two spots in the conference championship. USC will go for its fourth consecutive victory, keeping itself in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot.

UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) suffered a devastating upset loss to the Arizona Wildcats 34-28 last week as Zach Charbonnet rushed for 181 yards with three touchdowns. The Bruins need wins and some help to get to the Pac-12 title.

USC is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -125 moneyline odds, making UCLA a +105 underdog. The over/under is set at 76.5.

USC vs. UCLA

Date: November 19th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.